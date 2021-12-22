Pairing FIFA’s plans – Europe and South America plan a ‘new World Cup’

– Europe and South America plan a “new World Cup” Brazil, Argentina and their partners must play in the UEFA Nations League from 2024. Football associations from Europe and South America want to torpedo FIFA’s two-year World Cup plan. Thomas Kestner

Games such as between Germany and Brazil – here in Berlin in 2018 – could also take place in a new formal setting in the future. Photography: Srdjan Soki (Keystone)

Maybe Gianni Infantino gambled away. On Monday, the FIFA chief tapped again – in front of the roughly assembled 211 national associations – for his idea of ​​a future two-year soccer World Cup. As if this is still the topic that drives the greatest sport in the world.

Infantino did not mention the fact that a type of second World Cup is already planned in addition to the FIFA tournament: the expanded Nations League. From 2024 onwards, only the national teams of these two confederations that have previously split all the World Cup titles will compete: UEFA and Conmebol. In March, both unions will open a joint office in London. A specialist group is already discussing the details of the new game format.