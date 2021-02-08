P3 + 2 Declaration on Libya (05.02.21)

The governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the agreement reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum regarding a Libyan transitional unity government charged with leading the country to the national elections on December 24, 2021.

This decisive step towards a negotiated and comprehensive political solution is the result of a Libyan led and ownership process, mediation by the United Nations and support for the Libyan people. In this context, we appreciate the exceptional commitment of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Libya and the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Stephanie Williams. We look forward to fully supporting the work of Special Envoy Jan Kubisch.

We call on all current Libyan leaders and actors to ensure the smooth and constructive transfer of all competencies and powers to the new Libyan transitional unity government.



Since the Berlin Conference on Libya, Libya has made significant progress towards ensuring lasting peace and long-term stability, including through reopening the energy sector, a nationwide ceasefire on October 23, 2020, and the roadmap for holding national elections in December 2021 and now from During the selection of a unified Libyan transitional government.

There remains a long way to go. The unified Libyan transitional unity government must implement the ceasefire agreement, provide basic public services to the Libyan people, initiate a sincere reconciliation process, resolve critical national budget problems and organize nationwide elections. The new government, to be proposed by the Prime Minister-designate, must be truly inclusive and representative of all Libyans, including in terms of gender, ethnicity and regional origin.

We call on the delegates of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to continue their important mission and to ensure that the focus of the new, unified Libyan Transitional Government is on preparing for and holding the elections as decided by the forum.

At the Libya Conference in Berlin last year, the international community committed to support a solution to the conflict in Libya. In the spirit of this commitment, all conference participants must now support the new Libyan Transitional Unity Government in fulfilling its obligations to the Libyan people, fully implementing the arms embargo, and immediately withdrawing all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

We are prepared to hold accountable those who threaten stability or undermine the political process in Libya.