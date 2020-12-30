Oxford / AstraZeneca Vaccine: The British regulator approves another coronavirus vaccine

The UK government said it will follow a new vaccination strategy for the vaccine, which will prioritize giving the first dose in a series of two doses of the vaccine to as many people as possible, before administering a second dose 12 weeks later.

This will apply to the newly approved Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and the already released Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

“This is important because it means we can get the first dose of more people more quickly and they can get the protection that the first dose gives you,” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday.

“Scientists and regulators have looked at the data and found that you are getting what they call“ very effective protection ”from the first dose. The second dose is still important – especially for long-term protection – but it means that we will be able to vaccinate more people more quickly than we can in the previous “.