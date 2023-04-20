Oxenfree 2: The Lost Signals: Indie Sequel has a new release date

In fact, the standalone Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was supposed to be available a long time ago, but the release was pushed back to the new year last fall. Now there is finally a new date.

Since the sequel to Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was pushed back into the new year last fall, it hasn’t been clear for quite some time when the title will be released. Since then there has been a great radio silence – until yesterday. Because as part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the makers have finally announced a new, concrete release date.

In the course of yesterday’s broadcast, the developer studio of Night School, affiliated with Netflix, has issued a concrete statement and confirmed that the sequel to the supernatural thriller Oxenfree will be available from July 12, 2023. According to official information, it will then be published for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC/Mac (via Steam); There is no longer any mention of the Xbox variant in the associated press release.

The sequel takes place five years after the events of the first part, which was celebrated for its special storytelling art style. Part two follows the story of Riley Boverly, an environmental scientist who returns to her hometown of Kamina to investigate supernatural radio frequency interference with electrical equipment. You soon discover that neighboring Edwards Island has long been plagued by apparitions of ghosts and you become embroiled in a terrifying supernatural mystery.

The standalone sequel can now be pre-ordered via the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store; The PlayStation version costs €23.99, while the Switch version – like the PC version – costs €19.99. Additionally, the title will be available as a mobile game on Netflix to all subscribers of the streaming service without ads, additional fees, or in-app purchases.