Overwatch 2: We finally have a release date

The PVP part of Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4. It has also been confirmed that the game will be free. She also appeared in Heroine #34: Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2 will be available for free on October 4 for PC and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. So definitely the PVP part of the game. News about the promised story missions and other PvE content is still missing.

# Overwatch 2 Arrives October 4th. 🎮 Free to play service

🍁 New heroes, maps and modes

👑 New tank: Junkerqueen Learn more during the Overwatch 2 Reveal livestream

📆 June 16

🕙 10 AM Pacific Time.

Overwatch 2 reveals an event

On June 16th at 7:00 PM there will be a big Overwatch 2 reveal event with a live stream. Details of the live service model, seasonal content plan, and Champion #34 will be shared on YouTube and Twitch. also the arrivals closed beta Tests are covered. We might have a surprise or two in store for us.

A new era of Overwatch

Overwatch was launched a few years ago, and the game was released in 2016. What can we expect in Overwatch 2? In addition to the new heroine Junker Queen, a mysterious ghost fox has also appeared in the latest trailer. Will there be a new hero coming with the release? The famous heroes have also changed both visually and technically. You can see many more mods in the short trailer.

Hero number 34, Junker Queen, is a tank from the Wastelands (Australia of Overwatch). According to the trailer, you fight with a rifle and a huge axe.

There’s also a few goodies for loyal fans: Anyone who owns Overwatch (before June 23, 2022) can secure the Founder’s Pack. Bundle includes two epic figures, an exclusive icon, and a surprise gift.