Overwatch 2: The LEGO set has been delayed due to a problem with Activision Blizzard

The action sequel Overwatch 2 is currently in development at Blizzard Entertainment, and LEGO was already planning to release a LEGO set soon to match it. Due to events at Activision Blizzard, this will not appear at this time.

Activision Blizzard has long been criticized for allegations of sexual harassment and workplace bullying. Quite a few employees had to leave, and various actions are still underway because of this. So more and more companies have announced that they are rethinking their collaboration with the publisher – and this has recently also included LEGO.

The LEGO set wanted based on the future Monitor 2 In fact it publishes a new LEGO set in February, as you already know about Nintendo Mario, for example. However, the first step is to refrain from the planned release.

A statement said that due to concerns about culture at work, Activision Blizzard is reviewing the partnership further. In particular, the focus is also on treating female employees and creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

“As we finish this review, we will first discontinue the release of the LEGO Overwatch 2 product that will go on sale on February 1, 2022,” she concluded.

LEGO-Seet Titan was supposed to take a scene from the video trailer for Overwatch 2 from BlizzCon 2019. The layout of the LEGO characters was planned for Overwatch heroes Tracer and Mei, who are fighting against the Omnic Titan. The collection was announced in December. LEGO and Blizzard signed up for several LEGO sets in 2018.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple legal disputes and a government investigation into the allegations. CEO Bobby Kotik has also been asked to resign several times. When will Overwatch 2 appear as a game and also a LEGO set that is currently unknown.