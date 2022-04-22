Overgrown Vladimir Putin clings to the conference table

The recent photos of Vladimir Putin are adding fuel once again to the rumor fire. One of the experts is sure: the Russian president is weakening.
- Rumors about Vladimir Putin’s possible cancer have been circulating for weeks.
- In a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin appeared weak.
- In the most recent photos, he looks bulging and curved.
Cancer speculation About Russian President Vladimir Putin have been around for weeks. New photos are now heating up the rumor mill – experts believe the 69-year-old is getting weaker.
The Kremlin chief met Thursday with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The conversations were recorded and televised. And they live, as Putin rarely shows.
At the meeting Announcing the conquest Ukrainian city of Mariupol. But it wasn’t just Putin’s message that made international headlines — his appearance also sparked talk. Because during the entire television broadcast, the president sat in his chair limping, his face swollen. He clung to the table so tightly that his knuckles looked white.
Expert: “No photo of Vladimir Putin in good health”
shots that body language expert Make people sit down and take notice. Britain’s “Sun” spoke to Eric Posey of Texas Tech University. He is sure: “Compared to the man we saw a few years ago, Putin is surprisingly weak.”
Bossi is convinced that a healthy president would not need to fend for himself with an outstretched hand. And he won’t bother keeping both his feet firmly on the ground. “This is not a picture of a healthy Putin. This is a picture of Putin getting weaker and weaker and barely able to sit upright at a conference table.”
At the same time, a video is circulating on social media in which the Russian appears with a trembling hand. Before greeting Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, he apparently shook her uncontrollably.
It has long been rumored that Vladimir Putin could undergo steroid treatment. Some time ago, the face and neck of the Russian leader looked swollen. There are also reports that it constantly Accompanied by a cancer specialist will.
