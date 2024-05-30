Over 5000 meters in Oslo – Lobalo sets the Swiss record for the first time – Sports

Dominik Lobalo broke Markus Riffel’s 40-year-old Swiss record in the 5,000m in Oslo.

The 25-year-old ran a time of 12:50.90 minutes.

He was 16 seconds faster than Rifle in his 1984 flip in Los Angeles, when he won the Olympic silver medal.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: Jakob Ingebrigtsen dives to victory. Carsten Warholm was narrowly beaten.

Great joy for Dominic Lobalo. The 25-year-old not only set a new Swiss record, but also surpassed the Olympic Games limit. But it is not yet clear whether he will be allowed to run in Paris.

Many runners took advantage of the Oslo meeting to achieve the best times, and the organizer also arranged everything to run at a fast pace. Winner Hagos Gebrehiwet of Ethiopia narrowly missed the world record with a time of 12:36.73 minutes.

Lobalo, the only Swiss track and field athlete at the start, held out until 3,500 metres, after which he fell a little. In a world-class field, it was still enough for Rifle to finish seventh (13:07.54) and he created a great moment in Swiss athletics 40 years ago at the Los Angeles Summer Games with silver in the 5,000 metres. Many racers have tried to take the record from him over the past few decades.

But Pierre Delis, Christian Bales, Julian Wanders and Jonas Reis failed. Lobalo, on the other hand, was confident and actually apologized to Riffle at the Grand Prix in Bern for breaking his 5,000m record.

Two years ago, Dominic Lopalo catapulted himself into the world of athletics. On his Diamond League debut, he claimed a thrilling win over 3,000m in Stockholm. The South Sudanese refugee is now a well-known face in Switzerland. Not least because he recently received approval from World Athletics to represent his adopted home country in international competitions in the future.

legend: On the way to the register

Dominic Lobalo.

Keystone/Grandma Daly Beat



Ingebrigtsen with the best annual performance in the world

In the Oval match in Oslo, the best performances were also produced away from Lobalo. Local hero Jakob Ingebrigtsen was able to celebrate a narrow victory in his living room. Over 1500 meters he was almost intercepted by Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on the home line. The Norwegian saved the win with a stunning jump over the finish line by 3 hundredths and set a world record for this year in 3:29.74 minutes.

Meanwhile, Carsten Warholm was barely able to win the 400-meter hurdles. The Norwegian world record holder was forced to concede defeat by 7 hundredths to Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who ran in 46.63 seconds, the same as Ingebrigtsen’s annual world record.