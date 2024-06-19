Over 1,500 Zetros military transport trucks to Canada

As part of the Canadian “Logistic Vehicle Modernization” program, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks (MBS) will deliver more than 1,500 military transport trucks to the Canadian Armed Forces over the next few years.

It was already known at the beginning of the year that the Power Team, a consortium of MPS, Marshall Canada, SOFRAME and MANAK manufacturers under the leadership of General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GTLS-Canada), was initially selected. preferred bidder and subsequently won the contract. Only now has information about the project been made public.

MBS is a base provider of trucks. Marshall Canada is contributing 10-foot and 20-foot containers that will be loaded onto trucks with mission modules. Manac provides the trailers and Soframe is responsible for coordinating the security. Some vehicles are equipped with compartments protected from Rheinmetall. GDLS-Canada coordinates the work and supplies as the prime contractor.

The Canadians have ordered 1,000 light Zetros 4×4 and about 500 heavier Zetros 8×8. MBS has completed the Zetros series of off-road trucks and offers a full range of 4×4, 6×6 and 8×8 payloads up to 40 tonnes and an extensive selection of engines. MBS now offers vehicles with a re-protected compartment, which can be supplied by MBS ex-missions and therefore from a single source.

The best model for delivery to Canada is the Zetros 8×8 with protected chamber, available at Eurosatory. The vehicle has been tested in Canada and has shown signs of test runs.

Serial deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026. The vehicles are manufactured in Wörth under the responsibility of MBS and shipped from there to Canada.

MBS is a specialty division of Daimler Trucks that offers mass-produced vehicles with specialized systems tailored to customer needs. A significant portion of the customer base is executives. It includes the armed forces of many countries.

With Zetros for Canada, MBS is building a long-term collaboration. Several Actros in key orders from the past – including protected ones – have proven themselves in heavy-duty operations in Canada.

The Bundeswehr has been operating around 110 Zetros with protected rooms since 2012, although at that time they were from Indikar.

MBS has recently delivered over 300 Zetros to Ukraine, including nearly 100 vans with tank attachments.

Herhard Heming