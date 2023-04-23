Over 100 Persons Airlifted – Sudan: US and UK Evacuate All Diplomats – News

The United States evacuated all embassy staff in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and closed the embassy there.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed to the BBC that all British diplomats had been evacuated.

Some Swiss citizens are also waiting. According to Byrne, the Federal Foreign Office (FDFA) is constantly studying scenarios and appropriate measures.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 413 people have lost their lives and more than 3,500 have been injured since the fighting began. The actual number of victims may be much higher.

The White House and the US State Department said Sunday evening that all US diplomats and their families have been successfully transferred to safety.

US President Joe Biden called on the warring factions for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He also called on them not to obstruct humanitarian aid and to respect the will of the Sudanese people.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also confirmed to the BBC that British diplomats and their families had been evacuated from Sudan in a “complicated and rapid” operation.

Evacuation of French citizens

According to the government, France has begun an operation to evacuate French diplomats and citizens from Sudan. The Foreign Ministry said Sunday morning in Paris that citizens of other EU countries and “allied partner countries” should also be brought to safety during the operation.

According to diplomats, the Sudanese army and its hostile Afghan National Army militia had previously provided security guarantees for the French evacuation mission. Accordingly, about 250 French people live in Sudan.

Major General al-Burhan authorized the evacuations

Heavy fighting in and around Khartoum’s disputed airport has so far prevented foreigners from flying out of the country. On Saturday, Brigadier General Al-Burhan agreed to evacuate diplomats and other citizens.

Foreign diplomats have been trying to establish a stable ceasefire for the evacuation. On Wednesday, the first attempt to drive the Germans out of the country with Luftwaffe planes was abandoned.

Swiss citizens are waiting to be repatriated

Swiss nationals are also awaiting removal from Sudan. There are currently seven Swiss diplomats in Sudan.

There are also five Swiss nationals and escorts sent by the Ministry of Defense who are working in Khartoum on a UN mission.

The Federal Foreign Ministry confirmed to the DFLP on Saturday that scenarios and corresponding actions will be examined on an ongoing basis.

The army is fighting against paramilitary forces

About a week ago, fighting broke out in Sudan between the country’s two most powerful generals and their units. Both have led the country of about 46 million people since their joint military coup in 2021.

Uncertainty about the number of casualties

open box

Close the box



According to the World Health Organization, at least 413 people have lost their lives and more than 3,500 have been injured since the fighting began. The actual number of victims may be much higher.

And now de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the army’s supreme commander, is fighting with the army against his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Group (RSF).