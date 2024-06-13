June 13, 2024

Outlook should become more secure, and the functionality should disappear

Gilbert Cox June 13, 2024 2 min read

Microsoft Outlook email service for consumers is set to become more secure. Microsoft has this across the technology community Announce. However, the efforts resulted in Microsoft discontinuing some legacy functionality. Starting September 16 of this year, it will no longer be possible to access Outlook.com, Hotmail.com, or Live.com using basic authentication via email address and password. As of this date, Microsoft requires a “modern authentication method” and recommends using the latest versions of Outlook, Apple Mail, or Thunderbird applications that support modern authentication methods. Anyone accessing mail services via a browser will also likely have to use an additional layer of security, such as two-factor authentication – although Microsoft has yet to explain this point in detail. However, Microsoft announced that the lite version of Outlook Web App, which also supports legacy browsers, will be retired on August 19, 2024. From this date on, to access Outlook.com, you will need Edge or Chrome version 79 or later, Or Firefox 78 or later, Opera 76 or later, or Safari 16 or later.

Additional announcements about the Mail service relate to the Mail and Calendar applications in Windows. These apps were integrated into the new Outlook app last year, which is why the standalone apps will be retired at the end of the year. The ability to access your Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar accounts via Outlook.com and the left sidebar will also be discontinued. This option was introduced in 2019 and expired on June 30. Meanwhile, the new Outlook for Windows app retains Gmail support. All Cortana services will also be shut down at the end of June. In the context of emails, this means you will no longer be able to have messages read to you by Cortana or you will no longer be able to search for emails using voice input. (MW)

See also  Dragonflight expansion leaked on Blizzard's website

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elden Ring: Hits the next big sales milestone

June 13, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Chrome 126 and Firefox 127 released

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Google is testing an AI anti-theft feature for mobile phones in Brazil

June 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

A new era of sensors for humans and robots – thanks to electrospinning and dopamine

June 13, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Outlook should become more secure, and the functionality should disappear

June 13, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Sports Policy – Winter Games: IOC leaders recommend France and the United States – Sports

June 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Super election year: What climate plans do the candidates in Great Britain, America and Australia have?

June 13, 2024 Jordan Lambert