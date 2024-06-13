Outlook should become more secure, and the functionality should disappear

Microsoft Outlook email service for consumers is set to become more secure. Microsoft has this across the technology community Announce. However, the efforts resulted in Microsoft discontinuing some legacy functionality. Starting September 16 of this year, it will no longer be possible to access Outlook.com, Hotmail.com, or Live.com using basic authentication via email address and password. As of this date, Microsoft requires a “modern authentication method” and recommends using the latest versions of Outlook, Apple Mail, or Thunderbird applications that support modern authentication methods. Anyone accessing mail services via a browser will also likely have to use an additional layer of security, such as two-factor authentication – although Microsoft has yet to explain this point in detail. However, Microsoft announced that the lite version of Outlook Web App, which also supports legacy browsers, will be retired on August 19, 2024. From this date on, to access Outlook.com, you will need Edge or Chrome version 79 or later, Or Firefox 78 or later, Opera 76 or later, or Safari 16 or later.



Additional announcements about the Mail service relate to the Mail and Calendar applications in Windows. These apps were integrated into the new Outlook app last year, which is why the standalone apps will be retired at the end of the year. The ability to access your Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar accounts via Outlook.com and the left sidebar will also be discontinued. This option was introduced in 2019 and expired on June 30. Meanwhile, the new Outlook for Windows app retains Gmail support. All Cortana services will also be shut down at the end of June. In the context of emails, this means you will no longer be able to have messages read to you by Cortana or you will no longer be able to search for emails using voice input. (MW)



