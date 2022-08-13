Other sports news of the day – silver and bronze for cyclists – fury with retirement – sport

More sports news today – silver and bronze for cyclists – fury with resignation – sport – SRF
Cycling: World Championship medals for Stokely and Wrigling
Sandra Stockley immediately succeeded in her first World Para Cycling Championships race. Behind runner-up Jennette Janssen (NED) and Norway’s Susanna Tangen, the Swiss finished third in the time test. For St. Gallen, who won the all-around World Cup last Sunday, it was the first World Championship medal in a period of time. . Later, Zurich cyclist Florina Regling won the silver in the time trial. And she was beaten only by German Mike Hausberger by 38 seconds.
Boxing: Fury announces his retirement again
Boxing superstar Tyson Fury once again announced the end of his active career. This is what the heavyweight champion did on social media on Friday to celebrate his 34th birthday. The Briton announced his return only at the beginning of the week. It was said that a third duel with fellow countryman Derek Chisora was planned. This now appears outdated, although Fury’s resignations should be treated with caution. In April he had already announced his departure after successfully defending his world title against Dillian White.
zvg / faces / cho
