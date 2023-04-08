Other Sporting News – Stables World Champion Jiroto Temporarily Suspended – Sport

legend: Suspected of doping

Nora Gerotto.

Image by Imago/Aflosport



Athletics: World Champion Jiroto suspended

World Athletics Champion Nora Jirotto, who has been running for the Kazakhstan national team since early 2022, is suspected of doping. According to the Independent Athletics World Integrity Commission, a banned substance was discovered in the long-distance runner from Kenya. Therefore, the 27-year-old, who won world championship gold in the 3,000-meter tower last summer, has been temporarily suspended.

Fencing: Silver in the World Junior Championships for Brochard

Fencer Théo Brochard (19) won the silver medal with saber at the Junior World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The guy from Neuchâtel won 6 fights in a row and thus reached the final. There Brochard had to concede defeat to Mohamed Yassin from Egypt with a score of 13:14.



