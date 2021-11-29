Top News

Other countries on the quarantine list

November 29, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Omicron- Mutation

Portugal and Canada: other countries on the quarantine list

The Federal Office of Public Health has expanded its quarantine list due to more cases of the Omikron variant. Portugal and Canada, among other countries, are new.

In the Netherlands, South American passengers who may have been infected with Omikron will be placed in quarantine directly with ambulances on Sunday.

Keystone

Anyone entering Switzerland from an area where the novel coronavirus Omikron variant has been confirmed or may occur must submit a negative Covid test and remain in quarantine for ten days. In principle, there is also a ban on entry in these areas except for Swiss citizens and people who have a residence permit in this country.

As the Federal Office of Public Health announced Monday evening, the list will be expanded to include four more countries from Tuesday. Accordingly, stricter entry regulations now also apply to Portugal, Nigeria, Canada and Japan.

Stricter entry rules already apply to the following countries: Egypt, Angola, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, the Netherlands, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. As a result, all direct flights from the southern African region have been banned. (chm)

See also  New York City will reopen elementary schools and phase out blended learning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *