Omicron- Mutation

Portugal and Canada: other countries on the quarantine list The Federal Office of Public Health has expanded its quarantine list due to more cases of the Omikron variant. Portugal and Canada, among other countries, are new.

In the Netherlands, South American passengers who may have been infected with Omikron will be placed in quarantine directly with ambulances on Sunday. Keystone

Anyone entering Switzerland from an area where the novel coronavirus Omikron variant has been confirmed or may occur must submit a negative Covid test and remain in quarantine for ten days. In principle, there is also a ban on entry in these areas except for Swiss citizens and people who have a residence permit in this country.

The Omicron variant has also occurred in Portugal, Nigeria, Canada, and Japan. When boarding and entering Switzerland from these countries, all people must test negative for Covid-19 and be in quarantine for 10 days. Entry into force: 11/30/21, 00:00. – Bag – OFSP – UFSP (BAG_OFSP_UFSP) November 29, 2021

As the Federal Office of Public Health announced Monday evening, the list will be expanded to include four more countries from Tuesday. Accordingly, stricter entry regulations now also apply to Portugal, Nigeria, Canada and Japan.

Stricter entry rules already apply to the following countries: Egypt, Angola, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, the Netherlands, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. As a result, all direct flights from the southern African region have been banned. (chm)