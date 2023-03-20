Oschersleben power outage currently on March 20, 2023: here there are power outages

And in Oschersleben, electricity was lost in the area of ​​postcode 39387 in the evening hours of Monday. You can read all the information about today’s power outage in Oschersleben and what might be the cause here on news.de

If the power suddenly goes out, there can be a variety of reasons. Image: Adobe Stock/Creative Cat Studio

Malfunctions and maintenance in Oschersleben up-to-date

On average, the German population is supplied with electricity continuously except for a few minutes a year. Known disorders are often called LV disorders in one or several families. For example, failure is not the norm at Oschersleben in Saxony-Anhalt, but it can always happen temporarily. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message for the city of Oschersleben is currently being listed. The responsible electricity company, Avacon Netz GmbH, has accordingly reported a malfunction in the supply area. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently on March 20, 2023 in Oschersleben

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Gartenstraße (within a radius of about 1 kilometer) in Oschersleben, Oschersleben (postal code 39387, Börde). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Avacon Netz GmbH. Difficulties have been recognized since 5:23 pm today, although no local has explicitly reported the failure. Specialists are responsible for the correction, the restoration must be completed by 8:20 pm.

(status: 03/20/2023, 7:22 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Oschersleben: How do I find out who is responsible for reporting my fault?

What you should know: In most cases, a power outage is not considered an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Avacon Netz.

correct behavior in the event of a power outage

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

What else is interesting: Germany’s energy crisis: What are the consequences of the energy disaster?

He follows news.de already in Facebook And Youtube? Here you will find all the latest news, latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de