Original copy of the United States Constitution at auction

A rare copy of the United States Constitution is being auctioned in New York. Its value is estimated between $15 million and $20 million.
The basics in brief
A rare original copy of the United States Constitution, estimated to be worth between $15 million and $20 million, is under the hammer. As announced by Sotheby’s, it is one of the last eleven surviving originals from 1787. The document will be sold at auction in New York in November, the letter said Friday.
The Constitution was signed by the Founding Fathers of the United States on September 17, 1787 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Selby Kiefer, an expert on manuscripts and antiques at Sotheby’s, said the document was “extremely rare”. According to Keefer, it was likely printed in a 500-copy edition in the evening before he was signed.
“Today, only 11 copies are known, and this is the only privately owned copy,” the expert said. The US Constitution is in excellent condition and currently belongs to American art collector Dorothy Taber Goldman.
