Organ transplantation: the donation of organs from an animal to a human

April 8, 2023
Faye Stephens

Organ transplants as a sensation: In early 2022, photos from the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore spread around the world. Doctors managed there To put a pig’s heart in a man. The organ had previously been genetically modified to make it more likely to be tolerated by the human body. The 57-year-old patient survived at least eight weeks with the new heart.

