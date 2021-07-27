ORF election – an open letter to the future public administration of ORF: more culture and science

The August 10 ORF election also employs representatives from science and culture. Several scientific institutions are writing an open letter to the General Directorate of the future ORF and calling for the expansion of high-quality independent scientific reports in the ORF presentations. The authors of IG Autorinnen, in turn, create a catalog of demands in connection with the ORF Cultural Program of the Future.

“In a world where we are faced with increasingly complex issues and enormous social and political challenges – from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change – science is of great importance. The Bureau of Fisheries plays a key role in communicating its findings to the public. Service mandate plays a key role for universities, colleges, research institutions and sponsors Research in Austria,” says the open letter by the Austrian Science Council (ÖWR), the Austrian University Conference (uniko), the Ludwig Boltzmann Society (LBG), the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology, and the Scientific Research Promotion Fund (FWF).

Ideas about ORF in the future

“As institutions of science and research, recognizing our responsibility, we appeal to the future DG to expand the range of high-quality independent scientific reports into ORF offerings and provide them with significantly more resources. In addition to attractive broadcast slots, a variety of formats will also be required in target groups. future”, so the appeal was published on Tuesday.

The IG authors outlined their idea of ​​ORF in the future last week. Its managing director, Gerhard Reuss, is critical of the dismantling of his editorial work in Ö1’s regional programs and also in major programs in the fields of art and culture. “Of course, arts and cultural programs cost money and generate no advertising income, but that is exactly what the ORF license fee is,” Royce wrote.

The IG authors demand that Ö1 and its editorial work, art and culture editors for all federal states and broadcasters, and artistic and cultural information be present in all news programs as well as in-house productions in all artistic fields. ORF III should be expanded into a completely independent arts, cultural and informational organization and cultural institutions and the independent scene should be more involved in program production and reporting.

FPÖ Kickl for secret voting

Meanwhile, FPÖ leader Herbert Kekel has called a secret election for the new Director General of the ORF. He justified his move to the APA, “It is a basic democratic criterion that important jobs are elected secretly.” SPÖ “Circle of Friends Leader” Heinz Lederer wants to reach agreement with the other “Circle of Friends” on the Board of Trustees on a voluntary secret ballot. (Abba)