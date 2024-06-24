Ordered 1,500 military Zetros models from Canada

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will produce 1,500 Zetros logistics trucks for a major order from the Canadian Ministry of Defence. The Canadian Armed Forces plans to use the vehicles to transport supplies and troops off-road. In addition to Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, Marshall Canada, Soframe, Manac and General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-Canada) are part of the contracted manufacturer network. The five companies are jointly implementing a mandate to modernize the Canadian logistics fleet as part of the “Logistics Vehicle Modernization” (LVM) program.

Franziska Cusumano, President of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: “We are pleased to equip the Canadian logistics fleet together with our four strong partners. The commission is a sign of the confidence of one of the largest NATO countries in our partner network – in our experience, reliability and technical competence. Over the years we will provide the perfect products together and provide the best support for our services.

The most off-road and robust trucks of the Zetros series serve as the vehicle base and are manufactured in Wörth am Rhein. Marshall Canada makes 10-foot and 20-foot modular deployment modules that can be mounted on Zetros. Manac offers a variety of trailers and Soframe offers a range of undercarriage for vehicles. General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GTLS-Canada) is acting as the general contractor on the Canadian Department of Defense procurement program. In total, Canada will receive 1,000 light Zetros (two-axle all-wheel drive, 4×4) and about 500 heavy Zetros (four-axle all-wheel drive, 8×8).

Source: Daimler Truck AG