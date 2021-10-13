Oracle Expands Its Global Cloud Outreach

Zurich – Oracle wants to expand its cloud area to meet strong global customer demand Oracle Cloud-Services to be able to meet. Over the next year, Oracle will open 14 cloud regions with new locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The new cloud regions include Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), Marseille (France), Spain, Singapore (Singapore), Johannesburg (South Africa), Jerusalem (Israel), Mexico and Colombia. Additional secondary regions will open in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Saudi Arabia, France, Israel and Chile. Oracle plans to have at least 44 cloud regions operational by the end of 2022, thus continuing to achieve one of the fastest expansions of all the major cloud providers.

Oracle offers a comprehensive and consistent suite of cloud services in 30 cloud business and government regions, in 14 countries on five continents, to meet the needs of its growing global customer base. OCI currently operates in 23 commercial and seven government districts, as well as several private and national security districts.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has experienced exceptional growth over the past year,” he said. Clay McGuirk, Executive Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “We have introduced hundreds of new cloud services and features, and we continue to see organizations around the world increasingly turning to OCI to power their core workloads in the cloud. With additional cloud areas, more companies can use our cloud services to drive their growth, and overall success. “

To help customers build true business continuity and disaster preparedness while meeting the legal requirements for data retention in their country, Oracle plans to have at least two cloud regions in nearly every country in which it operates. Two cloud regions are already provided for USA, Canada, Great Britain, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, India and Australia.

Oracle’s strategy is to reach customers everywhere, so they can access data and services wherever they need them. With dedicated area And exaggerations [email protected] Customers can use the entire Oracle Cloud in their data centers, cloud services on-premises with public cloud-based management, or cloud services via remote access Roving-Edge-Infrastructure supply.

High availability, disaster control, and two-area strategy for the cloud

OCI’s next-generation architecture provides a resilient, high-performance foundation for cloud services, while physical and virtual network architecture maximize performance and security. For example, all Oracle Cloud regions have at least three error domains. These are groups of devices that form logical data centers and thus provide high availability and resiliency to hardware and network failures. Some regions (Ashburn, Phoenix, Frankfurt and London) provide additional flexibility to entire data centers, based on several Availability Domains (ADs), each with three error domains.

For compliance and business continuity requirements, Oracle’s unique two-region cloud strategy provides customers with the ability to deploy flexible applications in multiple separate geographic locations—without confidential data leaving the country. To help customers plan data center deployments so they can meet the needs of their applications and optimize their cloud infrastructure, OCI offers a free cross-region latency dashboard that provides real-time and historical latency insights for Oracle Cloud regions around the world that are enabled.

Sustainability

inspiration Committed to sustainability It pledges to operate all regions of Oracle Cloud around the world using 100% renewable energy by 2025. Several regions of Oracle Cloud, including regions in North America, South America, and Europe, are already running on 100% renewable energy, and all regions of Oracle Cloud state-of-the-art energy management and cooling technologies to reduce environmental impact. As part of its clean renewable energy cloud initiative, Oracle reused or recycled 99.6 percent of its obsolete hardware in fiscal year 2021, while strictly adhering to Oracle’s privacy and security practices.

Cloud regions provide all cloud services and multicloud functions

Oracle Cloud Regions support all Oracle services and functions and are available to customers anywhere in the world. They include Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware solution, and Oracle Fusion Cloud applications.

OCI’s extensive network of more than 70 globally and regionally FastConnectPartner provides customized connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services. Customers all over the world benefit from the best options. FastConnect is an easy, flexible, and economical way to set up a private network connection – with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance compared to public Internet-based connections.

In addition, OCI and Microsoft Azure own a file strategic partnershipEnable customer workloads across both clouds. This partnership provides cloud connectivity and low latency between OCI and Azure in eight regions (Ashburn, Toronto, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, San Jose, Venido and Frankfurt), and is a unified identity that enables joint customers to deploy applications in both clouds. And a cross-company support model. Customers can run full stack applications in a multi-cloud configuration while maintaining a high-performance connection without the need for a new architecture. You can also migrate existing applications or develop cloud-native applications that use a combination of OCI and Azure services.

Oracle Cloud Global Regions

The following Oracle Cloud regions are currently available:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia)

Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia) North, Central and South America: San Jose (USA), Phoenix (USA), Ashburn (USA), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Venido (Brazil), Santiago (Chile)

San Jose (USA), Phoenix (USA), Ashburn (USA), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Venido (Brazil), Santiago (Chile) Europe: Frankfurt (Germany), London (UK), Newport, Wales (UK), Zurich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Frankfurt (Germany), London (UK), Newport, Wales (UK), Zurich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (Netherlands) Middle east: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (UAE)

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Dubai (UAE) Government: Two general US government and US national security areas, three US Department of Defense government areas, and two UK areas (London and Newport, Wales)

