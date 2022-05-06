Oppo Reno 8 Lite specs and design leaked online ahead of official launch – GBS News

Oppo Reno 8 series may appear soon. The company is expected to launch the successor models of the Reno 7 series in China later this month. Oppo is said to be releasing at least three devices in the series. These phones include Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Lite and Reno 8 Pro. Before the official launch, some of the hardware details have surfaced on the internet.

The latest leak reveals the main specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite phone. According to the listing, the phone will come with a 5G processor. Let’s have a look at the specifications, features and other details of the Oppo Reno 8 Lite.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite phone specifications

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is expected to be launched in China later this month. Before the launch, the main specifications of the device were leaked online. According to the leaked details from WinFuture, the Reno 8 Lite will look very similar to the Reno 7Z that was launched in Europe. The phone will have a flat screen and a slightly thicker chin. It will also have a triple camera setup on the back. The phone will be launched in two colors – black and rainbow silver.

According to the report, the device will have a 6.95-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. The screen supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will have a hole for the front camera in the upper left corner.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor