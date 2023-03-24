Opening of the World Cup Lukas Pritcje | sports

“I am really looking forward to starting one of the biggest snowboarding events in the world,” says Lukas Britschgi, looking forward to the next challenge. It wasn’t until January that the Schaffhausen native caused quite a stir with a bronze medal at the European Championships. Today the 25-year-old is starting at the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, arriving on Saturday after an intense 25-hour ride. The format is correct, says Lucas Bretschje. “I feel ready and can hardly wait.” The atmosphere and the whole organization of the World Cup is great. A full stadium of up to 20,000 spectators will rock the hall, says the athlete.

Japan, America, Canada and Korea – the competition is again much stronger than in the European Championships. “In the meantime, I’ve definitely managed to improve a bit physically and stabilize the jumps again,” said the Schaffhausen native. Lukas Britschgi’s goal is to perform as well as possible and thus to strive for a new personal best. “We’ll see what’s enough placement.” Because even top 10 would be quite an achievement for a 25-year-old.

The men’s short program will be broadcast on SRF Sports Channel today, Thursday, from 11.10 am (Japan local time 7:15 pm). Freestyle swimming takes place on Saturday.