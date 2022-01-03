Opening new horizons: Feather Hair 3rd stop – surfing in Portugal

The next stop was supposed to be in Great Britain, but it was probably too far for our new gray friends, and so we now have a short layover in Portugal. Portugal insider tip for surfers. No matter if you are a beginner or a professional, there should be venues for everyone in every season. However, it’s probably pretty cool and you shouldn’t be tempted to wear a suit. I would never, because my middle name is “frostbite”. However, the weather here at this time of year is likely to be more pleasant than in Queen Elizabeth’s country, which is why a little rest alone should pay off.

At first I must confess to you something: I have never surfed before. At least not in this life. I don’t know how heavy a skateboard is or how it feels. However, I wrote a poem about it. I was trying all the time to remember what inspired me to do it. Was it a dream or a song on the radio (The Perfect Wave)? I don’t know that anymore. It’s a short poem again, but I think it’s very appropriate for the beginning of the year. Because it speaks of courage. The courage to try something new. About the courage it takes to start the new year and tell us about the confidence that comes with that the things you plan to do will work. That’s why I’m not talking about it for a long time now:

wave

Wave

It seldom comes alone,

Stream

It draws us in

drops

in hand ,

Salty, confused, funny splash,

air

Enthusiastic and pure freedom,

it’s time

yes just wait

There you can effortlessly surf,

She slides her power to new shores.

And now, I come to the first challenge of the year. Just try something new! You don’t have to break your neck right away (I can now tell you how I first rode in 2021 – but I’d rather allow it). I recently read an interview that Sebastian Vitsek gave in which he said that he is always trying something new. For example, buying a book from a writer he does not know. He calls it the 80-20 rule: 80% ritual, 20% new experiences. But the proportions are variable and everyone can try what works best for them. It would also be reasonable to go shopping in a store that you have never been to before. To take a different route to work. To experience a new type of movie while going to the movies or eating something unfamiliar. You might be writing a post here on a topic that is completely alien to you. Imagination knows no bounds.

Yes – humans are creatures of habit. Well-established patterns have already led to success which is why they are automatically replicated without being called into question. This is how our brain works and our organism feels most comfortable. In fact, this is not a bad system either, because it makes everyday life easier and ensures that you do not have to constantly try and learn everything. But if at some point we barely have any new experiences, we rust. We walk through life with flashes and set ourselves tight limits. Who knows what opportunities we miss. Even if there is a certain excitement and small risks. It makes life exciting and in the end something good can come out of it!

So ask yourself – how can I leave my comfort zone today and think outside the box? What new experience would I like to have – even if it’s something simple? Then it’s time to get off the surfboard and into the cold water! Let’s see what happens. Perhaps the dolphin will welcome us again … 😉 – but now we are really going to Great Britain.

See you soon, between your!