Only second sighting – a penguin from Antarctica swims 3000 km to New Zealand

– The penguin from Antarctica swims 3000 km to New Zealand The crazy Adélie swimming penguin has arrived in New Zealand as the second of its kind. The dried seabirds got tired of the fish juices and were released again.

The travel-loving Adélie penguin has been boosted from Antarctica in New Zealand and released again at Magnet Bay on the Banks Peninsula. Photo: Allanah Purdie/DOC (STUFF)

A rare guest: a penguin from Antarctica made the 3,000-kilometre journey to New Zealand. The animal, an Adélie penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae), was spotted on a beach on the Banks Peninsula near Christchurch in the South Island.

According to data from the online Encyclopedia of Birds of New Zealand, this was only the third time since records began that the Adélie penguin had reached New Zealand from Antarctica. At first it was not clear why the still flightless seabird swam. According to the encyclopedia, Adélie penguins are abundant in the Ross Sea, but they rarely find their way to New Zealand.

Thomas Strack, the recalled penguin expert, said the penguin was a bit underweight and dehydrated, according to the “Things” portal. He got liquids and fish juices. The feathered visitor can be seen in a video taken by the penguin who found the penguin, and he appears to be very hilarious.

Stave reports that after staying in a care center in Christchurch, he was again released into the open air on Friday.

Before his plane visit, the body of an Adélie penguin was found in Marlborough in 1962, and a live specimen was discovered in Kaikoura in 1993. According to the encyclopedia, the model of the Adélie penguin is, among other things, the white ring around the eye, which can be clearly seen in Photos and videos on the “Stuff” page.

