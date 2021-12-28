Only Paris is better than Udermatt and Hintermann

Alpine skiing – only Dominique Paris prevented a complete Swiss victory over the landing at Bormio, on his “path”. Marco Odermatt and Nils Huntermann are second and third behind South Tyrol.

Odermatt secured his first podium at the downhill World Cup. A month ago in Lake Louise, Canada, he had finished fourth. Hintermann immediately confirmed the third place, thanks to which he finished third in the top three for the first time in this discipline ten days ago in Val Gardena.

Vaz Fuse and Urs Krähenbühl left. For Feuz, who slipped away in the midsection, he finished off this impressive and unique streak of 36-ranked World Cup top ten. Like Kryenbühl, for whom the trip ended after a few seconds, Feuz survived injuries.

Among other Swiss jockeys, only Gilles Rollin reached the top twenty. The Zurich-born 19th place is the next small step on the way back to better days after a long and difficult phase.

Paris asserted itself as the “King of Departure” at Bormio. He won the race against “Stelvio” for the sixth time. In addition, there is a victory in Super-G. Only Odermatt was able to keep up with Paris, who also took the lead in the downhill World Cup. In the end, the difference between the two was 24 hundredths. Hintermann, who was the fastest in practice the day before, lost eight tenths to the Italian.