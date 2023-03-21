science

Only every fifth tree in German forests is healthy

March 21, 2023
Faye Stephens

Forests in Germany still suffer from high climatic stresses: four out of five trees have visible damage to their crowns, A 2022 Federal Ministry of Agriculture survey presented on Tuesday also showed. Due to the frequent periods of drought and heat, the crowns of almost every tree have been greatly diminished. Overall, there have been no significant improvements in the condition of the forest, but no significant degradation compared to 2021. Therefore, environmentalists, forest owners, and the government are pushing for a shift to more resilient forests.

