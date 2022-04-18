Only every eighth source benefits from the trade agreement

Few British companies are benefiting from the Brexit deal.

London According to a recent survey, only one in eight British exporters have benefited from the country’s Brexit trade agreement negotiated with the European Union. In a survey by the Federation of British Chambers of Commerce, published on Thursday, only 12 per cent of exporters said the trade agreement had helped them grow their business – 71 per cent did not.

The majority of the more than 1,100 entrepreneurs surveyed said high costs, bureaucracy and delays made the UK less competitive.