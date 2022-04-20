Only 3,000 tickets to the semi-finals: West Ham warn ravenous Frankfurt fans

Eintracht Frankfurt’s next Europa League fan party should be even smaller. After 30,000 Camp Nou fans turned the match against Barcelona into what looked like a home game, semi-final rivals West Ham United are now setting clear boundaries.

Axel Hellmann, a spokesman for the board of Eintracht Frankfurt, said immediately afterwards: “I’m pretty sure that flights to London are suddenly getting more expensive. I’m expecting a real eagle invasion there, so it’s all about going to the final.” Move the club to the Europa League semi-finals on RTL. He must be right. However, many fans of the Bundesliga soccer club will not be deterred from traveling to Great Britain next week. Because then the first leg against West Ham United is coming.

However, the London club is building forward. There will be no “hostile” possession like the last time at Camp Nou in the second leg against Barcelona. The Hessians have announced that their fans will only receive 3,000 tickets for the first leg match at the Olympic Stadium in London. This is the guest quota. Eintracht prioritizes holders of season tickets, frequent flyers and official fan clubs – the demand will be much higher than the possibility of selling tickets.

Eintracht explicitly warns against unauthorized third party providers and purchases on online platforms. In addition, no Frankfurt fans come to the stadium who are not seated in the guest areas. “West Ham United have made explicit reference to this ‘zero tolerance’ policy, which is common in England,” says the Bundesliga club.

West Ham threatens to impose a stadium ban

West Ham also issued a strong warning to their fans: “West Ham fans who resell their Eintracht Frankfurt tickets on an unauthorized platform will have their season ticket canceled and they will be denied entry to the London Stadium for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. They forfeit all priority points and benefits. which they obtained through their seasonal ticket.”

About 30,000 Eintracht fans came to the Camp Nou for the second leg of the quarter-final match in Barcelona. This caused a lot of trouble for the Catalans, who felt betrayed in their home match. Officially, the Hessians received only 5,000 tickets for their fans. “Our fans are the most creative when it comes to getting tickets in any form. It has been and always will be,” said board spokesman Axel Hellmann.

However, London will be ready to receive several thousand Eintracht supporters who will celebrate in the city even without match tickets. The return leg of the semi-finals will take place on May 5th (9pm on RTL and on ntv.de live tape) instead of. In Frankfurt there will definitely be another party in the stadium.