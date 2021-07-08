OnePlus Nord 2 5G: the new middle class uses Mediatek instead of Qualcomm

The leak scene usually doesn’t have much to laugh about at OnePlus, as the manufacturer likes to lend a helping hand. New information flows through press releases time and time again, including now about the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 2 5G. As the manufacturer now says, a new processor from Mediatek is being used. So, Qualcomm entered the new middle class for the first time aboard.

Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI in OnePlus Nord 2: AI included

While the extremely powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G was still doing its job on the first OnePlus Nord, the Chinese manufacturer is now switching to a brand new one. The new Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI was used on the back, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It is also equipped with an artificial intelligence chip and can perform well. Above all, photography should benefit from the new chipset, as well as the monitor and mobile games.

The Mediatek processor should be able to better and more naturally regulate the brightness of the screen. For this, the displayed content and environment are taken into account. In addition, the chipsets with their artificial intelligence should also be able to process video content from SD to HD and HDR in good quality. As for the camera, the OnePlus Nord 2’s Dimension 1200 AI can calculate up to 22 different scenarios and make improvements to images captured in real time.