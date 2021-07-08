OnePlus Nord 2 5G: the new middle class uses Mediatek instead of Qualcomm

The leak scene usually doesn’t have much to laugh about at OnePlus, as the manufacturer likes to lend a helping hand. New information flows through press releases time and time again, including now about the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 2 5G. As the manufacturer now says, a new processor from Mediatek is being used. So, Qualcomm entered the new middle class for the first time aboard.
Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI in OnePlus Nord 2: AI included
While the extremely powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G was still doing its job on the first OnePlus Nord, the Chinese manufacturer is now switching to a brand new one. The new Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI was used on the back, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It is also equipped with an artificial intelligence chip and can perform well. Above all, photography should benefit from the new chipset, as well as the monitor and mobile games.
The Mediatek processor should be able to better and more naturally regulate the brightness of the screen. For this, the displayed content and environment are taken into account. In addition, the chipsets with their artificial intelligence should also be able to process video content from SD to HD and HDR in good quality. As for the camera, the OnePlus Nord 2’s Dimension 1200 AI can calculate up to 22 different scenarios and make improvements to images captured in real time.
Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI can also be found later in the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G. (Photo: OnePlus)
However, to what extent the performance increases compared to Snapdragon models, including in everyday life, is currently still not clear. Mediatek hasn’t had a reputation for building the ultimate performance chipset. However, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is probably a good candidate at the moment. In any case, a mid-range cell phone does not require excessive performance.
Maybe the end of June or the beginning of August
There is currently no official date for the interview. The leaks assume that the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G could be shown on the predecessor date. This was officially introduced on July 22, 2020. This point in time, or at least a similar date in the near future, would certainly not be far off.
those: oneplus