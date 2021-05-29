On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.

According to The Sun, a sequel to the documentary “The Me You Can’t See” will be released next Friday. In “The Me You Can’t See,” the heroes of Chapter 1 will meet again and keep talking to Oprah about their stories in the virtual videos: A Path Forward. “According to the British internet portal, the royal redhead will be back again, and fans can look forward to To more “truth bombs”.

This sequel is unlikely to be well received in the royal family, because Harry’s father, Prince Charles (72), was not amused by the first episodes. “Charles is crazy crazy.” A source told Us Weekly, “Harry’s frequent advices torment him.”