On the way: a master hunt for Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

1/4 Looking for: Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

2/4 The 59-year-old has been in hiding for 30 years.



4/4 Authorities suspect he is in Sicily. Special Forces are now roaming the Mediterranean island.

About 150 special police forces are searching for fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, 59, on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily. Considered the supreme godfather of the powerful Mafia organization Cosa Nostra, who is now 59 years old and on the run since 1993.

In the course of the manhunt, dozens of homes on the island belonging to supporters or close associates of the Mafia have been searched since Friday night, according to Italian media.

Successor to Mafia Godfather Salvatore “Toto” Rinang

Messina Denaro was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia for the murders of judges and mafia hunters Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, who were killed in attacks with a number of bodyguards in 1992, as well as other attacks.