On the 6th of May, Charles III. Officially crowned king

On the 6th of May, Charles III. The crowned king. It is the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years.

Charles III then officially became Head of State of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Great Britain includes England, Scotland and Wales. In addition, King Charles III. Head of other countries around the world that have relations with the United Kingdom. These countries are called the “Commonwealth of Nations”.

2,000 guests are expected to attend the three days’ festivities. Among others, Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen. Events and celebrations are planned across the UK to celebrate the coronation.

Ends May 6th

From Buckingham Palace, Charles III. and his wife, Camilla, on a carriage to Westminster Abbey in London. There is King Charles III. It culminates at 12 pm (local time). In Austria, it’s 1:00 p.m. at this time. Then she returned to Buckingham Palace.

Centuries-old objects are used at coronations, such as coronation chairs, scepters or special crowns.