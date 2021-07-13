On Our Behalf – SRF Sport Shrinks The Tennis Team – Sports

After the 2021 US Open, SRF Sport is downsizing its tennis suspension team. In the context of this reduction, SRF Sport has ended its collaboration with expert Heinz Günthardt. In the future, SRF Sport will accompany national and international tennis events without experts in fixed television.

Legend: Longtime tennis expert at SRF

Heinz Gunthardt.

SRF



SRF Sport has decided to scale back its tennis commentator team. In the future, SRF Sport will accompany national and international tennis events without established experts. That’s why Heinz Güntart reached the 2021 US Open men’s final on Sunday, September 12, in his last assignment as an SRF expert. The former tennis pro and current head of the Swiss Fed Cup team is accompanying the US Open along with his longtime suspended partner Stefan Borer, who is leaving SRF Sport at his request after the Grand Slam. The tennis and ice hockey commentator will join the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers’ National League club management team in October as head of public relations and communications.

Suzanne Schwaler, Editor-in-Chief of SRF Sport, explains the decision: “For many years, tennis has been the largest broadcast-volume sport at SRF Sport. Successful above-average Swiss tennis stars, led by Roger Federer, player of the century, have been the guarantor of the broadcast hours that Infinite and very exciting.However, in the medium term, we must assume that live games with Swiss participation will occupy a smaller place in the program.For this reason, after careful consideration, we came to the decision to make a change after the US Open and the departure of Stefan Borer. Heinz Günthardt has played a key role in shaping our tennis reporting for many years. We thank him for his excellent work as an expert at SRF and wish him success in his future.”

Heinz Günthardt has been an SRF mic tennis expert since 1985. During his many years as a television expert, the 62-year-old former professional has accompanied the careers of many Swiss tennis greats such as Marc Rosset, Martina Hingis, Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer. Heinz Gunthart formed an era from 1995 with tennis commentator Stefan Borer. As a homogeneous duo of commentators, the two have accompanied a total of 20 Swiss Grand Slam titles live for the SRF crowd. In 2018, the duo SRF Bürer / Günthardt won the Sports Journalist of the Year title.



