Top News

Olympic rookie Cedric Fofana sad after jumping to zero

August 4, 2021
Jordan Lambert

  • 1/7

    Cedric Fofana receives the maximum penalty on his Olympic debut.

  • 2/7

    His jump off the 3-meter-high board is too bad.

  • 6/7

    Nevertheless, the teenager remains in good spirits.

  • 7/7

    He wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can still say I’m an Olympian — or whatever. lol.”

His jump revolves around the world. Cedric Fofana, a water-jumping teenager, is the second youngest participant in the field at just 17 years old when he disappoints him on a 3-meter board.

His attempt at the three-and-a-half somersaults goes poorly: instead of diving without splashing, he brutally settles on his back – the judges punish the teenager with a straight zero, twenty-ninth and last place. This is definitely not how Fofana imagined his Olympic debut.

READ  The history of sewing machines made in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *