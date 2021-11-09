Olympic champion Heidi Diethelm Gerber ends her career

1/2 In 2016 Diethelm Gerber won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“This bronze is the measure of all things in my career,” Heidi Diethelm Gerber (52) said after finishing third in 2016 at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Now this has come to an end. She could hardly have imagined the conclusion any better.

In the World Cup final in Wroclaw, Poland, the national Thurgau finished fifth in her favorite discipline over 25m with the sport pistol. Among other things, Anna Kurakaki (25), who won the Olympic gold in 2016 and was on the podium with Diethelm Gerber, was left behind. “It was a beautiful ending to my career. I am delighted to be ranked 5th in the top 12 female shooters in the world at Palmares.”

I wrote the history of the sport

And the Palmares can really see this. Diethelm Gerber was a two-time European Champion (2011, 2013) and 2014 Swiss Champion in the Sports Pistol. That same year, the 52-year-old also won the national air pistol title. She was followed by an Olympic bronze medal in 2016, with which she wrote the history of the sport. She was the first Swiss athlete to reach an Olympic podium.

Shooting remains an important part of her life even after her resignation. Since the beginning of October, the Thurgau native has been working for the Swiss Shooting Society (SSV) on a double job. On the one hand, he headed the pistol department, and on the other hand, he trained athletes in the Olympic discipline. (Che)