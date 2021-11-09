sport

Olympic champion Heidi Diethelm Gerber ends her career

November 9, 2021
Eileen Curry

    In 2016 Diethelm Gerber won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“This bronze is the measure of all things in my career,” Heidi Diethelm Gerber (52) said after finishing third in 2016 at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Now this has come to an end. She could hardly have imagined the conclusion any better.

In the World Cup final in Wroclaw, Poland, the national Thurgau finished fifth in her favorite discipline over 25m with the sport pistol. Among other things, Anna Kurakaki (25), who won the Olympic gold in 2016 and was on the podium with Diethelm Gerber, was left behind. “It was a beautiful ending to my career. I am delighted to be ranked 5th in the top 12 female shooters in the world at Palmares.”

