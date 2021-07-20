Olympia: scandals and tragedies – this photo angered Adolf Hitler

– This photo angered Adolf Hitler Liars and Terrorists, Betrayed and Suffering: The Summer Olympics has written untold stories. These are the most bizarre – and the most tragic. Philip Rindlisbacher

2012, London: When everyone wants to lose

Suddenly they didn’t feel like winning anymore: Yu Yang (left) and Wang Xiaoli. Photo: Andres Leighton (Keystone)

There are two of the world’s best women’s badminton doubles on the court, but the shuttle has not flown over the net more than four times. It’s thunder in rows, and the level is strangely low.

It’s the last group match, but China’s Yu Yang and Wang Xiaoli are too generous to give up on winning the preliminary round because they want to avoid their strong compatriots in the semi-finals. Unfortunately, their South Korean opponents are not interested in winning either. Spectators see through the plan, whistle, and some throw objects into the field. A little later, similar strange scenes occur in a match between a South Korean and Indonesian couple.