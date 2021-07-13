Olympia 2020: Tennis player Bianca Andreescu cancels participation – Athletic Mix

TOKYO – Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:10 am
After Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams and Simona Halep, the upcoming tennis champion has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, will not travel to Tokyo for matches due to the coronavirus situation in Japan. She has been dreaming of representing Canada in the Olympics since she was a little girl, the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“But with all the challenges posed by the pandemic, I know deep in my heart that I made the right decision myself,” said fifth in the rankings, explaining her disapproval.
