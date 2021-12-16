OlliOlli World – Wallrides, Firecrackers and other tricks introduced in new trailer

Developer Roll7 has a new trailer that includes gameplay from elementary world Published and confirmed release date February 2022. OlliOlli World, the third installment in the series after the original 2014 and 2015 sequels, uses a new 3D art style with a dynamic camera that zooms in and out in levels as you progress. This means that you can admire your skills as you make big jumps, have more time for tricks and combos, and for the first time in the series, control too. In addition, now you can do “fireworks”, that is, manually go down the stairs, do wall skating, expanding the range of skating movements available to you.

At OlliOlli World, set in the vibrant country of Radlandia, you can grind, cheat and fly to reach Gnarvana with the ‘mystical skating gods’. Missions, challenges, new friends as well as different paths through the levels and many opportunities to express yourself await you. You can even compete against the world in a league or enjoy endless shared levels. You can also assemble your own slider.

elementary world will be on February 8, 2022 Appearing for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.