Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” broke the Spotify record for most broadcasts for a song in one week.

Disney star Olivia Rodrigo Chest Her first single, “Driver’s License”, comes on Jan.8 – and quickly takes over the Spotify charts. The Broadcasting service announced Friday that emotional pop song about teen heartbreak broke the platform record for most song streams in one week.

Spotify’s Top 200 Global Weekly The chart revealed that the tune was broadcast 65,873,080 times during the week ending January 14th. The song “DÁKITI”. Written by Bad Bunny and Jay Cortez take number two on the chart, and “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd came in at number three.

But most streams aren’t the only ones that record Spotify 17-year-old songwriter I smashed the poem last week. Spotify tweeted On Wednesday, Driver’s License set the platform’s record for most single-day streams for non-holiday melody on January 11th and then surpassed its record the next day.

The song peaked at 13,714,177 songs on Friday, according to it Spotify Charts.

The song is also cleaned up on other streaming platforms. The poem broke the record for “biggest first-ever week in the world” on Amazon Music after its release, Amazon Music tweeted on Thursday. The company said it also broke the world record for the most requested tune ever in one day on Alexa.

It is currently the most played song on Apple Music worldwide as of Sunday, according to an Apple.

Rodrygo started playing the piano for the first time at seven, according to Her resume on the Interscope Records website. She learned how to play guitar shortly after her participation in the Disney series.BizardfarkWhich lasted from 2016 until 2019.

Rodrigo is currently starring in Disney + “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series” and has also written a song for the fourth episode of the show, according to the site. The song titled “All I Want” is certified gold and has been broadcast more than 200 million times, according to Interscope.