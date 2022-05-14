Oliver Bilal Joins Invesco as New Head of EMEA

Invesco has appointed Oliver Bilal to lead sales activities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. He will report to Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA and will be based in the UK.

“At Oliver we acquire a highly experienced director with many years of experience selling investment products and a clear focus on client needs,” Sharp says. Bilal adds, “Invesco has a broad global offering of active, passive and alternative products and is focused on collaboration and customer needs.”