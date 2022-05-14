Oliver Bilal Joins Invesco as New Head of EMEA

Invesco has appointed Oliver Bilal to lead sales activities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. He will report to Doug Sharp, Senior Managing Director and Head of EMEA and will be based in the UK.
“At Oliver we acquire a highly experienced director with many years of experience selling investment products and a clear focus on client needs,” Sharp says. Bilal adds, “Invesco has a broad global offering of active, passive and alternative products and is focused on collaboration and customer needs.”
Invesco is an independent global investment manager with over €1.46 trillion in assets under management (AUM) across multiple global investment centres. In the EMEA region, the company sells more than 350 investment products to private and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
Bilal previously held the position of Head of International Sales and Marketing at Natixis Investment Managers. Prior to this position, he was Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS Asset Management, Managing Director (CEO) of Baroda Pioneer Asset Management, Head of Sales in Germany at Pioneer Investments (now Amundi Pioneer) and Head of Europe for Corporate Business Development and Advisor Relations (Business Development Institutional and Relationships Consultants) at Allianz Global Investors.
