Obviously, the Swiss team wins over Estonia

The national team’s performance in front of a packed Swisspurarena was good at times in the second 45 minutes; Before that, Zuber at least left his business card on the bedside table of national team coach Murat Yakin. Because the returnee after a year’s absence believes that the match needs more strength after the comfortable first minutes. Zuber, now 32, places the ball precisely into the corner from 16 metres. What a goal, a goal for a sustainable European Championship.

Steven Zuber scored the first goal of the evening. Photograph: Urs Flueler/AP

The countdown to the big event has begun in Germany, but it is still moving slowly. The test against Estonia is a welcome change from his training days in St. Gallen, and it’s a game for which Jakin has the information: who of the shaky favorites will make it into the 26-man squad for the finals?

For the first time in 27 years

Zuber certainly sets the tone among the shaky candidates on his 53rd cap. Kwadwo Duah can also be recommended, as he makes his debut at the age of 27, straight into the starting XI. The Bernese player is fast, but he may not find a home in the German team as quickly. The Ludogorets striker stands out for his direct, gentle play, and after a brilliant cross, his header was missed by Matvei Ijonen. Dua has already beaten the Estonian goalkeeper in the Bulgarian league.

Kwadwo Dua made his debut for the national team at the age of 27 years. Photo: Urs Flueler/Keystone

Otherwise, coach Murat Yakin – skating star Marco Odermatt stands alongside him as assistant during the national anthem – brings the usual trophies and thus a line-up that one can certainly imagine at the European Championships. Yakin makes the three-man group with Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi play and plays without Ricardo Rodriguez. Yvonne Mvogo is in goal and will have to be ready twice in the second half. This will be Yann Sommer’s turn at the European Championships.

It’s about impressions and ideas

Estonia is a football midget, number 123 in the FIFA world. The nation has gone 13 games in a row recently – although Swiss coach Thomas Haberli was forced to resign from his job after this encounter.

For Swiss Thomas Haberle, this was the last match as national coach of Estonia. Photo: Urs Flueler/EPA

After Zuber’s impressive lead, the pace dropped again, which is good for Haberli’s Estonia and bad for Jakin’s Switzerland. It’s a test, of course, though. It is about impressions and ideas, but they cannot be of much use until the end of the week. Granit Xhaka has strong balls, of course. But Doaa, for example, despite his good approach, disappears more and more before disappearing from the scene completely. literally.

After the break there was more pepper, and the triple substitution with Zaki Amdouni for Nafs Doaa, Ruben Vargas for Zuber and Vincent Cierro for Remo Freuler paid off. Assistant coach Giorgio Contini can pat himself on the back for giving Vargas instructions perfectly; The winger, teaming up with Xhaka, puts the ball beautifully to Amdouni to make it 2-0. Cierro also has good charisma, Amadouni is quick and energetic, and Vargas is quick and eager to play. Traits that Yakin expects in the European Championships.

Elvedi made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute after a free kick and a poke. Gladbaker is a rare goalscorer in the national team uniform. Switzerland increased its speed and when Shaqiri was allowed to score from a penalty kick (70) after a foul on Amdouni, things were over. And Yakin has what he wants: the coach now knows he can play Amdoni up front if Brielle Embolo continues to be ill.

Xherdan Shaqiri ended the match with a score of 4-0. Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

The national team continues its training days in St. Gallen. Yakin must make a decision on his final squad by June 7th at the latest. A real and final tough test awaits them with Austria on Saturday, and the players have Sunday off before heading to the base camp in Stuttgart.