science

Observed for the first time: a dying star swallows planets

May 3, 2023
Faye Stephens

When stars reach the end of their life cycles, they expand to gigantic sizes—bad luck for all planets in the system that orbit too close to their host star: they are simply swallowed up. The research team has now observed this process in real time for the first time. The spectacle occurred about 12,000 light-years away, but can only be inferred indirectly from Earth based on the star’s variable brightness and chemical composition.

