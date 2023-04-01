Oberhaching Power outages currently 1 April 2023: There are disruptions to the power grid here

The city of Oberhaching in the postal code 82041 district lost electricity in the evening hours of Friday. You can find out all the notifications about power outages in Oberhaching since March 31, 2023 and the possible cause here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Oberhaching up-to-date

Availability of the German power grid is very high on average, as is Oberhaching in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message is currently being inserted for the city of Oberhaching. The responsible electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has accordingly reported a malfunction in the supply area. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following breakdowns are currently available on the 1st of April 2023 in Oberhaching

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Ödenpullacher Straße (within a radius of about 1 km) in Deisenhofen, Oberhaching (postal code 82041, Munich district). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Difficulties have been identified since March 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM, although no local has explicitly reported the failure. A team of technicians performs the repair work, and the goal is to restore as quickly as possible.

(Last update: 04/01/2023, 04:24)

Power outage reporting in Oberhaching: where you can report a bug if you’ve been affected

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Are you also affected by disturbances?

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

