Obama is a beacon of hope not to retire – and to make millions

After his presidency ended, Barack Obama built a new life with top-grossing book deals and speeches. Now he is coming to Berlin.

It takes less than ten minutes to drive from the White House up Connecticut Street to the posh Kalorama area of ​​Washington. However you feel like you are in a different world here. The azaleas and rose bushes in the front gardens of the splendid villas bloom brightly, and countless trees provide shade on the streets. Anyone wandering into this exclusive corner will soon be noticed by undercover security cameras before their journey ends at the corner of Belmont Road and Tracy Place.

Behind a police car parked across the street and several concrete blocks, one can only guess at No. 2446 – a 700 square meter Tudor brick building that’s for sure. Barack Obama Bought for $8.1 million. This is where the former US president is staying after his daughters Malia and Sasha moved in with his wife Michelle and their dogs Bo and Sunny-Paradise Hawaii.

