Obama: America and the world are at a turning point

Contact points

24.10.2021 02:05, – Send an email

Washington (AFP) – Former US President Barack Obama sees the United States and the world at a “tipping point”.

Former US President Barack Obama leaves the podium after giving a speech at a campaign rally in Waikohaek Park. Photo: Stefan Jeremiah/AP/dpa

On the other hand, there is a current with “a politics of meanness, division and conflict,” the Democrat said Saturday in Richmond during a campaign rally ahead of the US state Virginia governor’s election.

“But the good news is that there is another way we can collaborate and solve big problems.” This is a decision that “I believe will define not only the next few years but also the next decades of human history.”

It’s about determining what kind of democracy the next generation will inherit, Obama said. He warned against “returning to the chaos that caused a lot of damage.” The former president is likely to allude to the term of his successor, Donald Trump, who ruled the White House from 2017 to January of this year.

In Virginia, Obama’s fellow party member Terry McAuliffe and Trump-backed Republican Glenn Yongkin are running for governor. The elections are held on the 2nd of November. An early mood test for a good nationwide congressional election in a year’s time.

Polls predict a head-to-head race. US President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats also support McAuliffe in the election campaign in Virginia, which borders Washington, DC.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211023-99-711276 / 2