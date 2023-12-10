Oatmeal every day? This is what pills do to your body

Eat a serving of oatmeal every day – your entire body benefits. Because: When it comes to nutrients, oats outperform most other grains. Here you can find out what oatmeal can do. In the clip: The best porridge recipes.

The most important thing is oats

Oats is one of them Sweet herbs. Experts distinguish up to 30 different species. We mainly use this Oat seeds grown as grains.

After harvesting, oat grains They are cleaned, peeled (“de-peeled”) and rolled flat. This is how it was created oatmeal, Which later ends up at our breakfast table. It is available in tender and strong.

However, according to Statista, eating Only 1.6% of Germans eat oatmeal every day. Oat seeds are considered one of the healthiest types of grains. Therefore, it became in 2017 “Medicinal plant of the year” to choose.

According to the Swiss Food Database, 100 grams of oat flakes contain 381 calories. These provide 59.5 grams of carbohydrates, 7.5 grams of fat, and 13.5 grams of proteins.

Superfood oatmeal: What nutrients can do

💪 Thanks to complex carbohydrates Oats provide long-lasting energy. Perfect for starting the day and also good for diabetes.

💪 Thanks to plant proteins Oats keep you full for a long time. This protects against cravings and helps you lose weight. And by the way, this helps too Lemon water.

💪 Thanks to fibre Oats are beneficial for digestion. A diet rich in fiber prevents colon cancer.

💪 Thanks to its high vegetable iron content Oats are a good source of iron for vegetarians.

💪 Thanks to antioxidants and phytochemicals Oats fight infections in the body.

💪 Thanks to silicon and biotin, Also called vitamin H, oats give nails, skin and hair more strength.

💪 Thanks to zinc Oats support the immune system. Trace elements even help shorten the period of infection.

💪 Thanks to beta-glucan, Fiber and oats also reduce cholesterol levels. This protects against cardiovascular diseases.

Healthy recipes

Warm porridge is well tolerated even if you have digestive problems. © Imago / Yay Images

Overnight oats: The oat flakes are not heated, but left to swell overnight with a little liquid (water, milk, yoghurt, yoghurt). Plant milk …) In the refrigerator. Soaking reduces the phytic acid content and the nutrients can be better absorbed by the body. The next morning you can purify the oat flakes according to your taste and eat them immediately (cold). The healthiest choice!

porridge: To prepare warm porridge, boil oat flakes with milk and a little salt. Simmer for two to three minutes until flakes are creamy, then strain as desired. This has no effect on phytic acid, but a warm meal in the morning is particularly easy to digest. By the way, it can also be prepared in the microwave.

Mosley: It is not necessary to soak the oatmeal. You can also simply sprinkle it over yogurt or mix it with fruit if you’re in a hurry or like a crunch.

Sprouted oatmeal: Unlike regular oat flakes, the grains here are only rolled when they actually start sprouting. This increases its nutritional content. You eat them as well Mosley.

Baked oatmeal: This is how you prepare it yourself

For baked oatmeal, oat flakes are prepared in the oven. © imago/westend61

ingredients

125 grams of oat flakes

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of cinnamon

20g butter (substitute: coconut oil)

125 ml milk (alternative: plant milk)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 egg (alternatively: mashed banana)

125 grams of fruit (berries, apples, …)

Lightly grease the baking dish

to prepare

Grease a baking tray with butter. Mix the oats, baking powder, salt and cinnamon together.

Melt the butter and whisk it with the milk, maple syrup and eggs, then pour it over the oat flakes.

Mix everything well (a blender also works) and spread it into the baking dish.

Place the fruit on top and bake at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Frequently asked questions about oatmeal