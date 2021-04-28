NVIDIA RTX 3080 Improves Metro Exodus PC Edition Out Next Week, Outperforming AMD RX 6800 XT

It was the first computer game to require GPU ray tracing almost here, 4A Games revealed Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Will arrive next week. For those who haven’t, this is a completely new and visually updated version of Metro Exodus that is freely available to all current game owners, although you will need an NVIDIA RTX or AMD RX 6700 and above to play it again. A version of the game will also be available on next-generation consoles at a later time.

If you want a recap of Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition before it comes out next week, this one is it Technologieköpfe bei Digital Foundry They just put together an extensive video that shows off some great photos. The game will also function as the best stress test yet for NVIDIA and AMD ray-tracing technology, and the first advanced according to DF owners. Basically, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 also works with 1440p and Ultra-Ray-Tracing settings like the AMD RX 6800 XT with the normal settings. With 1440p and Premium settings, the RTX 3080 outperforms the RX 6800 XT by up to 50 percent. Check out the complete Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition digital foundry video below (follow about 37 minutes for the RTX 3080 / RX 6800 XT comparisons).

Newegg Shuffle: NVIDIA RTX 30 Series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series available today on Shuffle

Looking forward to the enhanced version of Metro Exodus? Here’s what you need to start the game …

minimum

Resolution / Performance: 1080p / 45fps

Visual Quality Settings: Normal

Ray tracing – Qualitätseinstellungen: Normal

Operating System: Windows 10 (20 H2)

Core CPU: 4 Core + HT

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics processor: NVIDIA RTX 2060

DirectX: 12

Recommended

Resolution / Performance: 1080p / 60fps

Visual Quality Settings: High

Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High

Operating System: Windows 10 (20 H2)

Core CPU: 8 core

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 / AMD RX 6700 XT

DirectX: 12

high

AMD Booms in Q1 FY 2021 With 93% Revenue Growth

Resolution / Performance: 1440p / 60fps

Visual Quality Settings: Ultra

Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High

Operating System: Windows 10 (20 H2)

Core CPU: 8 core

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA RTX 3070 / AMD RX 6800 XT

DirectX: 12

Excellent

Resolution / Performance: 4K / 30fps

Visual Quality Settings: Ultra

Ray Tracing Quality Settings: High

Operating System: Windows 10 (20 H2)

Core CPU: 8 core

RAM: 16 GB

Graphic Processor: NVIDIA 3080 / AMD TX 6900 XT

DirectX: 12

RTX Extreme

Resolution / Performance: 4K / 60fps

Visual Quality Settings: Extreme

Ray tracing – Qualitätseinstellungen: Ultra

Operating System: Windows 10 (20 H2)

Core CPU: 8 core

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics processor: NVIDIA RTX 3090

DirectX: 12

The extended versions of Metro Exodus will be available in most major PC stores on May 6th. Xbox Series X / S and PS5 releases will be launched later this year.