In addition to the AD104 chip with 5,888 shader units, Nvidia must also use the larger AD103 GPU, previously reserved exclusively for the Geforce RTX 4080, for the smaller Geforce RTX 4070 and trim accordingly.
Like a Twitter user known for such “revelations”. @employee It was once again the first to report that Nvidia is reportedly planning some sort of “leftovers” from partially crippled AD103 graphics processors and use on the already released Geforce RTX 4070.
Use leftovers with the main data remaining the same
Little or nothing will change for gamers or Geforce RTX 4070 buyers. The AD103 GPU, which provides 10,240 shaders, 320 TMUs, 112 ROPs and 80 CUs when fully expanded and already used in the Geforce RTX 4080, should be increased in an expansion phase by 95 percent, to 5,888 ALUs plus 184 TMUs and 64 ROPs are cut in this project thus matching the Geforce RTX 4070’s smaller AD104-250-A1 graphics processor.
|GeForce RTX 4070
|Geforce RTX 4070 (“New”)*
|building
|Ada Lovelace
|Ada Lovelace
|GPU
|m 104
|m 103
|shading units
|5,888
|5,888
|texture units
|320
|320
|Royal Oman Police
|112
|112
|CUs
|64
|64
|graphics memory
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|memory interface
|192 bits
|192 bits
|bandwidth
|504 GB / s
|504 GB / s
|TDP
|200 watts
|200 watts
*) Not officially confirmed yet!
Switching to the AD103 GPU won’t be an obstacle for Nvidia’s integrated partners because both GPUs use the same pin layout. In terms of specs, the Geforce RTX 4070 will always be the Geforce RTX 4070, whether it’s running an AD103 GPU or an AD104 GPU.
Geforce RTX 4070 with 16GB in rumours
In terms of possible modifications, especially with more graphics memory, the Geforce RTX 4070 could still have some surprises in store for future gamers. As early as February, there was speculation about a version with 16 GiByte GDDR6X, which could also be implemented without major problems on the basis of the AD103 graphics processor.
