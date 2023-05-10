Like a Twitter user known for such “revelations”. @employee It was once again the first to report that Nvidia is reportedly planning some sort of “leftovers” from partially crippled AD103 graphics processors and use on the already released Geforce RTX 4070.

Use leftovers with the main data remaining the same

Little or nothing will change for gamers or Geforce RTX 4070 buyers. The AD103 GPU, which provides 10,240 shaders, 320 TMUs, 112 ROPs and 80 CUs when fully expanded and already used in the Geforce RTX 4080, should be increased in an expansion phase by 95 percent, to 5,888 ALUs plus 184 TMUs and 64 ROPs are cut in this project thus matching the Geforce RTX 4070’s smaller AD104-250-A1 graphics processor.

GeForce RTX 4070 Geforce RTX 4070 (“New”)* building Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace GPU m 104 m 103 shading units 5,888 5,888 texture units 320 320 Royal Oman Police 112 112 CUs 64 64 graphics memory 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X memory interface 192 bits 192 bits bandwidth 504 GB / s 504 GB / s TDP 200 watts 200 watts

*) Not officially confirmed yet!

Switching to the AD103 GPU won’t be an obstacle for Nvidia’s integrated partners because both GPUs use the same pin layout. In terms of specs, the Geforce RTX 4070 will always be the Geforce RTX 4070, whether it’s running an AD103 GPU or an AD104 GPU.

Geforce RTX 4070 with 16GB in rumours

In terms of possible modifications, especially with more graphics memory, the Geforce RTX 4070 could still have some surprises in store for future gamers. As early as February, there was speculation about a version with 16 GiByte GDDR6X, which could also be implemented without major problems on the basis of the AD103 graphics processor.

source: @employee via Cards video



