NVIDIA GeForce Now: 25 new titles in June

Like every Thursday, NVIDIA has news of its in-house game streaming service GeForce NOW. This week, there’s new fodder for the game again — and more will follow in June.

If you want to play hard even in the summer heat, you can get supplies from NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game streaming service. As the company confirmed Thursday, a total of 25 games will be added to the service’s library in June. There are already seven new arrivals this week.

The following titles are available this week on GeForce NOW:

Qafzeh (new version dated steam)

Souldiers (new version in steam)

Twilight Wars: Declassified (New release dated steam)

demolish – build to destroy (steam)

Anu: mutationem (steam)

Cathy Raine: Director’s Cut (steam)

star fight (steam)

In June, the following should also be available via the cloud:

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experience Simulator (New Release Date steamJune 8)

Mail: Damaged Brain (New version dated steamJune 9)

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (new version in steamJune 9)

Tour de France 2022 (new edition in steamJune 9)

Builder Simulator (new version in steamJune 9)

Chivalry 2 (new version in steamJune 12)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New version dated steam and in Epic Games StoreJune 16)

Airborne Kingdom (steam)

main goalkeepersteam)

Fishing: North Atlantic (steam)

immortal life (steam)

Legend of Heroes: Paths of Cold Steel II (steam)

key we (steam)

King Arthur: A Knight’s Tale (steam)

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (steam)

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition (steam)

silt (steam And the Epic Games Store)

Sim Airport (steam)

Is there something for you again?