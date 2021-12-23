Nuclear negotiations with Iran will continue after Christmas

Negotiations to save the international nuclear agreement with Iran will continue after Christmas. The EU diplomatic service has set Thursday 27 December as the date.

Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. – Iranian Presidency / Agence France-Presse ad The basics in brief According to diplomats, the latest round of talks ended last week without making any substantive progress. Negotiations are taking place in Vienna. The goal is to find a solution in which the United States lifts its economic sanctions on Iran and in return Tehran limits its nuclear program again. The unresolved questions include the sequence of steps and verifiability on both sides. Germany, France, Great Britain, Russia and China also participate. The previous US administration of President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. As a result, Iran has broken various agreements that were supposed to slow down its nuclear program. The goal of the agreement is to prevent the development of nuclear weapons. In the view of Western diplomats, there are only a few weeks left before the agreement becomes expired due to Iranian advances in nuclear technology.

